Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty, Mohanlal and others pay tribute to war heroes

Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Rhea Chakraborty and Anushka Sharma among others paid tribute to Kargil war heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday. While Mohanlal posted on Twitter, “On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us not only remember our country’s remarkable victory but also pay homage to the valiant soldiers of our Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in defence of our nation,” Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives flighting for our nation. Jai Hind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and wrote, “A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank You for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors.”

Akshay Kumar also remembered the “bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.” He tweeted, “My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain Folded hands #KargilVijayDiwas”.

Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2021

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to post, “With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas”.

“The grit and glory ! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021For the victory they left us with,” Taapsee Pannu’s tweet read.

The grit and glory !

The victory and the void.

The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021

For the victory they left us with. 🇮🇳 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2021

Anushka Sharma posted on her Instagram stories, “Remembering our brave soldiers and a big salute to their valour and grit! Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind #KARGILVIJAYDIWAS”.

Rhea Chakraborty also paid tribute to Kargil war heroes with a post on Instagram. “I salute to all the brave soldiers and their families who sacrificed their lives and loved ones for us,” she wrote.

After releasing the trailer of Shershaah ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions posted a video featuring Kargil war hero Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra. In the video, released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vishal is seen remembering and paying a moving tribute to his late brother and every soldier of the country. Vishal concludes the video by saying that even today Vikram’s stories are remembered, but everyone’s ‘Dil Maange More’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year in honour of Kargil War’s heroes.