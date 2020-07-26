Kargil Vijay Diwas: Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anushka Sharma and others pay tribute to soldiers

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrities thanked and remembered soldiers.(Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter, Varun Dhawan/Instagram) On Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrities thanked and remembered soldiers.(Photo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter, Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities on July 26 took to Twitter to celebrate 21 years of India’s victory in Kargil war against Pakistan.

Sharing a video of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth Malhotra shared, “Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind.”

Kiara Advani also wished her fans on Kargil Vijay Diwas by sharing a video on her Instagram stories.

Kartik Aaryan saluted the real heroes. “Aap hain, toh hum surakshit hain. Jai Hind.”

Nivin Pauly remembered the martyrs.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “On this #KargilVijayDiwas, let’s unite together as a NATION to Remember & Salute the pure display of bravery by our TRUE HEROES”

Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted, “Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever Flag of India Jai hind!”

Ranvir Shorey paid tribute to “armed forces on #KargilVijayDiwas. You stay awake to the face of danger so that we may sleep in peace. Salute.”

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hn5RfNE3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 26, 2020

I bow down to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to ensure our safety 🙏🏻 #KargilVijayDiwas2020 #proudarmykid — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 26, 2020

My respects and salutes to the armed forces for the sacrifice they did and the battle they had won for our country during the kargil war 🙏 #KargilVijayDiwas2020 pic.twitter.com/pukSklXP08 — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 26, 2020

In a tweet, Manoj Bajpayee mentioned, “Salute to indian army!!!! Flag of IndiaFlag of IndiaFlag of India कारगिल विजय दिवस पर भारतीय सेना को हमारा सलाम और नमन !”

“A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation and its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever,” Anushka Sharma shared via Instagram status.

Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Annup Soni, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal among others shared photos wishing their fans on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

