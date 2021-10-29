Karenvir Bohra, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate Vivan Bhathena’s birthday in Halloween style

With Halloween just two days away, Bollywood celebrities are bringing out their spooky outfits from their closet. Actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Karenvir Bohra and RJ Siddharth Kanan among others got together to celebrate Vivan Bhathena’s birthday in Halloween style.

The party, also attended by actors Hussain Kuwajerwala, Gaurav Khanna, Teejay Sidhu and Ayaz Khan, was organised by entrepreneur Nikhila Palat. The stars shared photos from the bash, where they seemingly had a good time. Karenvir posted several photos from the birthday party posing with the guests. He captioned the post, “When you have so many sea of faces by the hand that rocked the selfie(moi)…. happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official And @nikhilapalat what an awesome Halloween.”

While birthday boy Vivan Bhathena dressed as Joker, Karenvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu sported scary makeup for the party. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, amped up the glamour quotient with their ’80s disco look. While Hussain looked scary, Ayaz Khan’s red lenses did the trick.

Check out all photos from Vivan Bhatena’s Halloween party.

Karenvir Bohra shared this groufie on Instagram. Karenvir Bohra shared this groufie on Instagram.

Sharing this photo on Instagram, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “We ain’t bad guys, we just misunderstood…” Sharing this photo on Instagram, Karan Singh Grover wrote, “We ain’t bad guys, we just misunderstood…”

Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Karan Singh Grover and Vivan Bhatena pose for the photographer. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram) Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Karan Singh Grover and Vivan Bhatena pose for the photographer. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram)

Ayaz Khan, Teejay Sidhu and Karenvir Bohra looked scary. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram Ayaz Khan, Teejay Sidhu and Karenvir Bohra looked scary. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram

“Ready in our version of #studio54 … Disco look. #halloweenparty. Happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official . Ready to partayyyy💃🏽,” Bipasha Basu captioned this photo on Instagram. “Ready in our version of #studio54 … Disco look. #halloweenparty. Happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official . Ready to partayyyy💃🏽,” Bipasha Basu captioned this photo on Instagram.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is in the ‘Halloween’ mood. (Photo: Karenvir Bohra/Instagram) Hussain Kuwajerwala is in the ‘Halloween’ mood. (Photo: Karenvir Bohra/Instagram)

Karenvir Bohra and friends pose for a happy-yet-fun photo. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram) Karenvir Bohra and friends pose for a happy-yet-fun photo. (Photo: Karenvir/Instagram)

While Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu recently returned from a family vacation in Maldives, Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were in Goa to celebrate their twin daughters’ fifth birthday.