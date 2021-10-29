Karenvir Bohra, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate Vivan Bhathena’s birthday in Halloween style

Updated: October 29, 2021 6:27:08 pm
With Halloween just two days away, Bollywood celebrities are bringing out their spooky outfits from their closet. Actors Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Karenvir Bohra and RJ Siddharth Kanan among others got together to celebrate Vivan Bhathena’s birthday in Halloween style.
The party, also attended by actors Hussain Kuwajerwala, Gaurav Khanna, Teejay Sidhu and Ayaz Khan, was organised by entrepreneur Nikhila Palat. The stars shared photos from the bash, where they seemingly had a good time. Karenvir posted several photos from the birthday party posing with the guests. He captioned the post, “When you have so many sea of faces by the hand that rocked the selfie(moi)…. happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official And @nikhilapalat what an awesome Halloween.”
While birthday boy Vivan Bhathena dressed as Joker, Karenvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu sported scary makeup for the party. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, amped up the glamour quotient with their ’80s disco look. While Hussain looked scary, Ayaz Khan’s red lenses did the trick.
Check out all photos from Vivan Bhatena’s Halloween party.
While Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu recently returned from a family vacation in Maldives, Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were in Goa to celebrate their twin daughters’ fifth birthday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-