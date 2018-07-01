Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone teaser: The journey of a girl-next-door to an adult star

Sunny Leone recently shared a teaser of her upcoming show titled Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Sunny Leone recently shared a teaser of her upcoming show titled Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story of Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone recently took to Twitter to share a teaser of her web series titled Karenjit Kaur-The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The web series, which will delve into the life of the star, will showcase her beginnings as an innocent and naive girl-next-door to an adult star.

The nearly 40-second promo of the web series sees two starkly different images of the actor, as a young girl and as the Penthouse Pet. This is followed by shots of newspaper clippings which reads that a Sunny Leone event was banned by a political party.

Apart from a bonafide star, Sunny Leone is also one of India’s most googled celebrities. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how the makers have developed this roller-coaster ride of the actor into a full-fledged web series.

Here’s the teaser of the upcoming Sunny Leone show:

The actor had recently shared photos from the shoot of the web series on the social media as well. “Zee wanted an amazing story and there are so many crazy things that are happening in my life, that they must be really happy (laughs out loud). Though the children are not part of the first season, they might be in the next. Let’s see if people enjoy watching the show, we can definitely think of more seasons then,” Sunny Leone had told indianexpress.com earlier about the show.

Sunny currently has a lot lined up in terms of work. She will next be seen in the Tamil movie Veermahadevi, for which she has trained hard in the arts of sword-fighting and horse-riding. The movie will also be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.

Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone will premiere on July 16 on ZEE5 India.

