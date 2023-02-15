scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Kareena Kapoor wishes Randhir Kapoor on birthday with special photo of him and Jeh, celebrates Valentine’s Day with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore for Valentine’s Day celebrations.

kareena, jeh, randhir, sharmilaKareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday wishes for dad Randhir Kapoor with features her son Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor wishes Randhir Kapoor on birthday with special photo of him and Jeh, celebrates Valentine’s Day with mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. See here
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 76th birthday today, and his daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share an adorable birthday post for him. Kareena posted a picture of Randhir interacting with his youngest grandchild, Jehangir Ali Khan, as the two shared a candid moment at the breakfast table. Sharing the photo of Randhir and Jeh, Kareena wrote, “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most 🤣🤣🤭 Happy Birthday Papa ♥️♥️♥️ I love you so much! ✨.”

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Saba Pataudi showered love on the post.

Kareena’s birthday wish for dad Ranbri Kapoor:

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba took fans inside the family’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. Kareena joined Saba and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, along with Jeh, as the family came together at their house. Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, “MY valentine’s day with the few loves of my life …😊😘🧿 I’m hiding behind the gorgeous girls n jeh today ..lol! #happyvalentinesday #motherlove #jehjaan #loveyou #guys #sharmilatagore.”

Kareena’s Valentine’s day photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Kareena reposted the photos on Instagram, and wrote, “LaFamiLia…” Kareena shared another photo with Jeh and Sharmila Tagore, and wrote, “Sunset kisses on valentines with Ma loves.”

kareena (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Sharmila Tagore, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar, in a recent interview recalled her younger days and shared how she did little things to ensure that her kids knew she was not neglecting them by stepping out for work. Sharmila has three children–son Saif Ali Khan and daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Soha and Saif are actors while Saba is a jewelry designer.

Sharmila was among the top heroines in the country when she got married in 1968 to the cricketer and Nawab of Pataudi, Mansur Ali Khan. She said in an interview with ETimes that at the time, ‘all working women were frowned upon’ because they were expected to stay at home and look after their children.

In Gulmohar, directed by debutant Rahul V Chittella, Sharmila essays the role of a matriarch who decides to live alone after her children start their own families. The film marks Sharmila’s comeback to films, 13 years after she was seen in Deepika Padukone-Imran Khan-starrer Break Ke Baad.

Gulmohar also features Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, and Amol Palekar along with Sharmila and is set for a digital release on March 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 12:51 IST
