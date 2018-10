Here’s what our celebrities shared on social media today.

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in one frame, doesn’t it make for a perfect photo? Well, here are more photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media today. Scroll on:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan page shared this family click of the Pataudis. While Kareena is looking stunning, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan look dapper too.

Sara Ali Khan shared photos from the sets of Simmba in Switzerland.

Sara wrote with the photos,”Because with @itsrohitshetty sir the only thing blue is the sky 💙🇨🇭❤️🌈💐🌞 🍀 #boss #livingmybestlife #swiss #luckyme #sunforfun.”

Here are a few more photos of Sara Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt shared this photo of herself and Varun Dhawan from the sets of Kalank. She wrote, “Kargil x Kalank 💫🙌🌞❄️☃️.”

Kajol recently shared a photo of herself and daughter Nysa Devgn.

Hina Khan also shared some photos on her Instagram account.

Madhuri Dixit posted a photo and wrote, “शिद्दत से देखे गए सपने अक्सर ज़रूर पूरे होते हैं। Never stop dreaming 💭❤✨”

