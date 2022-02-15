Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor wish dad Randhir Kapoor on 75th birthday: ‘Best father, best nana’

The eldest son of Raj Kapoor, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Daughter Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish him on the happy occasion. Sharing a throwback photo featuring a young Randhir with wife Babita, Bebo called him the ‘best man’ in the world, who is also the best nana to his four grandkids. “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet FatherBest Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba ,” she wrote as the caption.

Kareena’s bestie Amrita Arora and sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan replied to the post wishing Randhir Kapoor a happy birthday. Maheep Kapoor, Poonam Damania and choreographer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed also wished the yesteryear actor.

Karisma Kapoor wished her father and shared a video featuring the family’s happy moments together. Using the song “Yeh jawani hai deewani”, the actor wished her father, writing, “Always stay young at heart my papa ❤️ Happy 75th birthday ! We love you sooo much , ur the best 🤗.”

In an earlier interview, Randhir Kapoor had spoken how his rapport with daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and son-in-law Saif Ali Khan is like a “normal family” and they do not talk about work at all. “We do not advise anyone about their careers. We laugh, crack jokes and pull each other’s leg and talk about the things that are happening in our lives.”

Despite being separated from wife Babita, the actor has also never shied away from talking about his personal life, raising two daughters and the respect he and Babita still hold for each other despite not being divorced. “Well, I still have just one wife and two daughters. Nothing around me has changed in all these years. The only thing that has is that I don’t live with them anymore. The girls are married and have their own homes. And Babita is in a happy space by herself,” he told TOI in 2016.