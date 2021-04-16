Kareena Kapoor’s weekends with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and newborn son look like this, see pic

Kareena Kapoor, on Friday, left fans excited as she shared a photo of new younger son. While she ably hid his face with a smiley face, the little one is seen playing with father Saif Ali Khan and elder brother Taimur. The 3 Idiots actor captioned the photo as ”This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys? ❤️.”

While Saif and Taimur twin in navy blue tees, the youngest one dons a sky blue onesie, and looks like he is giving a fist bump to his dad.

Aunts Karisma Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan Pataudi were quick to shower their love on the happy family photo. While Karisma posted a pink glowing heart, Saba wrote, “Mashallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs🤗😘.” Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira also replied on the photo writing, “God bless you n your beautiful family Bebo ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ love always.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 21. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

On International Women’s Day, the actor had taken to Instagram to share a photo of her newborn clasped close to her chest. She even wrote a message along with the post, “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay.”

The Heroine actor was recently seen part of Discovery+ reality series Star Vs Food. In the episode, she was seen baking a pizza from scratch, and while interacting with the chef, she revealed that during her pregnancy, she craved the most for pizzas and pastas.

“So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys,” Kareena said. When asked who in her family is in-charge of the kitchen, the Jab We Met actor mentioned, “Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music,” adding that while the whole world was either baking or learning some new recipes last year during the lockdown, at her home, it was Saif who was found experimenting with a lot of food.

The Bollywood star would be next seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda, which is set to release this Christmas.