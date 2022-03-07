Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh plays with grandmother Sharmila Tagore in new pic: ‘Bari amma and Jeh baba’

Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba Pataudi’s Instagram account is a treat for fans. She has been sharing adorable photos of Saif’s children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On Monday, Saba gave a sneak-peek of Kareena’s younger son Jeh‘s playtime with his grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The photo shows the legendary actor lying on a blanket and looking at Jeh with amusement. In the picture, we can also see that Jeh is keen to play with xylophone, which is lying next to him. We also see a book in the picture. Jeh is Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s second son who turned a year old earlier this year.

Saba shared the picture with a caption that read, “Bariamma….and Jeh Baba. Bonds… grandparents are special parents.” The post received immense love from her followers. Soha Ali Khan commented on the post, “Sweeeeeet!!” “Beautiful dadi with handsome grand son,” a fan wrote, while a few praised the “Cute Bonding.”

The new photo came a day after Saba shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan lounging on a chair. She said the picture reminded her of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She even shared a collage that featured a picture of the late legendary cricketer in a pose similar to Taimur’s. While Saba said Taimur “inherited royalty” from his grandfather, fans had a different suggestion to make. As per fans, Taimur’s post reminded them of Raj Kapoor.

Apart from the photo, a video of Taimur has also been going viral on the social media platforms. The video shows the child having a cute argument with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier in an interview, Kareena had opened up on how Saif spoils Taimur, which annoys her. “I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime,” said Kareena Kapoor to Cosmopolitan.

Kareena also spoke about how, now with Jeh in the mix, things are much more difficult to tackle. However, she said she manages to keep the discipline in the house. The actor stated that she is very particular about some things in both the kids’ routine, especially with regard to their meals and bedtime.

While Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Adipurush. He is also shooting for Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake in which he shares the screen space with Hrithik Roshan.