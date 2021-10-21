Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh pursued by photographers, aunt Saba Pataudi says ‘stop, he’s a baby’

Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Jeh Ali Khan’s aunt Saba Pataudi recently took to social media to share a video where Jeh is seen being clicked by paparazzi after being spotted at Amrita Arora’s house. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son looked perplexed as he was snapped by eager photographers.

Commenting on the same, Saba wrote alongside the video post, “Is this what media wants? To torture a child? Chasing! Stop! He is a baby.”

This is not the first time Saba has come to the defense of her little nephew. Earlier too, she had opened up about Kareena and Saif’s decision to name their second born Jehangir Ali Khan. In one of her social media posts, Saba had penned that only parents have the right to raise their kids and name their children as they wished.

In her post, Saba wrote, “Momma n Jaan Jeh. ❤️When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as….And The NAME . No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it’s a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . 🙏 Today … tomorrow. Forever!!!! Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. 💗😘 Kiss from buajaan too! (sic).”

Saif and Kareena have faced a lot of online trolling for naming their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Jeh was born earlier this year.