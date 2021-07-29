Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy revelation: Chose son Jeh’s name before his birth, would cry for no reason

Kareena Kapoor has begun her fitness journey after the birth of her second son Jeh. The superstar recently shared Instagram stories from her yoga sessions, which feature the actor striking various yoga poses. Her photo was also shared as a post by her yoga instructor Anushka, who wrote, “Fiercely balancing back with my OG Yogini.”

In her Instagram stories, Kareena also shared her ‘pregnancy bingo,’ which featured a set of boxes on what activity did Kareena take up or couldn’t resist during the time she was expecting Jeh. According to the shared bingo, Bebo not only craved pizza or a glass of wine badly, but she was also given unsolicited parenting advice. The actor also revealed that she worried about stretch marks.

Sharing her pregnancy bingo, Kareena asked her Instagram followers to also join in on the game by taking a screenshot of the bingo and circling/marking the box which resonated with them. Her sister Karisma Kapoor, good friends Amrita Arora and Poonam Damania also participated in the game and shared screenshots from the same.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha, for which she finished shooting last year. The movie is an official Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster Tom Hanks-starrer Forest Gump. Talking about the experience of working on the film, Kareena had shared earlier, “It is unbelievable because of Aamir Khan. He’s possibly the greatest cinematic mind India has ever seen. It’s my honour to share a frame with someone who is so passionate and committed, such a fierce actor from that generation,” Kareena told PTI.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan have previously shared screen space in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.