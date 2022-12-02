Kareena Kapoor’s response as husband Saif Ali Khan asks her not to take more photos: ‘Can’t stop, won’t stop’

As actor Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to bring smiles to his fans’ faces by sharing his pictures on her Instagram feed. During the wee hours of Friday, the couple boarded a flight to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Kareena did not leave a chance to give a glimpse of how she and Saif were spending time on their flight. In one of her Instagram posts, Saif is seen covering his face as Kareena takes his photo.

Kareena also revealed that Saif refused to get clicked but she took his picture.

“And of course. Husband – stop taking my pictures for your gram. Me – can’t stop, won’t stop.” Kareena also added a heart emoji at the end of the note. She also added a timestamp that read, “Friday at 7:18 am.”

(Photo: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram) (Photo: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting schedule for her upcoming project with Hansal Mehta. In the upcoming months, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, her hubby Saif has Adipurush in pipeline. The film features him as Ravan.