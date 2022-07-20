scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor’s new vacay-dump features son Jeh in holiday mood

Kareena Kapoor's new Instagram post featuring baby Jeh in a life jacket is the definition of 'adorable.'

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 4:16:42 pm
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor drops a new picture of baby Jeh. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently squashed pregnancy rumours, took to Instagram and treated her fans with an adorable picture of baby Jeh. The actor who was vacationing in Italy, has been spamming her account with pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. 

In the picture, baby Jeh is seen posing in the garden with flowers in the background, wearing a blue life jacket. Kareena captioned the picture, “That’s how I Firenze. Summer of 2022. Stay cool Jeh baba,” with multiple red heart emoticons. 

Yesterday, the actor took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of Jeh from the London airport. The picture features Jeh in a trolley with an instruction board behind him which reads, “Hand baggage allowance.” Further, Kareena wrote, “The caption says it all.”

A recent picture of the 41-year-old actor had fans speculating if Kareena was pregnant with her third child. However, on Tuesday the actor gave an hilarious reply and shut down all the rumors surrounding her pregnancy. The fashion icon took to her Instagram stories and she wrote, ““It’s pasta and wine guys… Calm down… I am NOT pregnant… ufff… Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country… Enjoy… KKK.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It is an official remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump. The film is set to hit the theaters on August 11.

