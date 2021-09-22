Kareena Kapoor’s birthday celebration with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh is lit: ‘Keep the fire burning’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday on September 21 with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh in Maldives in the Maldives. On Wednesday, the actor shared a dramatic click with her family as they strolled on the beach, while ‘happy birthday’ was spelt out in fire in the background. While Saif is seen holding Taimur by his hand, Kareena is carrying Jeh in her lap.

In the caption, Bebo mentioned that she has made a birthday promise to herself. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself ,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor started off her birthday celebrations with a romantic dinner. She gave a glimpse of her dinner date earlier this week with a picture on which she wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai,” which interestingly is also a line from a song of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s film Raja Hindustani.

The actor had spoken about criticism and trolling that the couple received for their second son’s name. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Kareena addressed the issue and said, “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

On the work front, she will be next seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.