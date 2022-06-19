scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor wraps filming of Devotion of Suspect X, shares pics: ‘Best crew, best ride, best times. Pretty sure the best film too’

Devotion of Suspect X, which marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut, is being directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also star.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 10:14:54 am
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share wrap photos with the cast and crew of the film. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped the filming of her upcoming Netflix movie, Devotion of Suspect X. She took to her Instagram handle to share wrap photos with the cast and crew of the film.

“DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times… and I’m pretty sure the best film too ♥️ Get ready @netflix_in… this one is 🔥@jayshewakramani @akshaipuri @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat #SujoyGhosh,” she wrote in the caption.

The film, which marks Kareena’s OTT debut, is being directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. It is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Japanese author Keigo Higashino. The project has been in development for a long time.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor fails to click a photo with Taimur on Devotion of Suspect X’s last day: ‘Uff just like his father’

The novel has already been adapted multiple times in South Korea, China, US and even in India in Tamil.

Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also star in Devotion of Suspect X.

Earlier in a statement, Kareena spoke about how The Devotion of Suspect X “has all the right ingredients.” She said, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients – a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.”

Apart from the Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It will release on August 11.

