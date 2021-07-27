‘Kareena would stab me’: Saif Ali Khan answers if he tried cutting his wife’s hair during pandemic

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan feels the pandemic has been the toughest for the young generation, and it is heartbreaking for him to see his four-year-old son Taimur wear a mask. The actor recently appeared on the talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, and shared how the spread of the coronavirus has also slowed the growth of his four children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

“Ibrahim is 20. He should be in college but he is finding it hard to get there. Sara’s career was at a very nascent stage and when you are trying to establish yourself, and in the middle of that everything shuts down, it’s very frightening and inconvenient. Taimur likes running around but it’s heartbreaking to see a kid wearing a mask and not knowing what it’s like to see ducks in a park or just run around,” Saif shared during the interview.

Saif Ali Khan with songs Ibrahim Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Saif Ali Khan with songs Ibrahim Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

The actor was also asked about honing his cooking skills during the Covid-19 lockdown, and he admitted he has become a better cook. He also now has a thick book of recipes after two lockdowns. He said, “Earlier, I was mystified with the heat and the oil, I thought it is all very heavy duty, but it really isn’t. The most painful part is only chopping and preparing for everything. Now, I am kind of assisting my cook and we are a good combination.”

On being asked if he ever gave haircuts to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan during the pandemic, Saif replied, “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t.”

Saif, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, is now looking forward to his three Bollywood projects, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.