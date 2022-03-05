Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘sweetest most gorgeous’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday, shares a picture of him with Saif Ali Khan. See here

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 21 today. The star-kid who reportedly aspires to be an actor, has been showered with birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan and his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Kareena took to her Instagram Story to wish Ibrahim on his special day.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, and the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

Kareena Kapor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram) Kareena Kapor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Kareena shared a throwback picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan with a young Ibrahim and wrote, “Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy ❤️.”

Saif’s sisters, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan also wished Ibrahim on his birthday.

Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram) Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Soha shared a picture of herself with Ibrahim and wrote, “Love you lots ❤️.”

Saba took to Instagram and shared a photo of little Ibrahim wearing Saif’s eyeglasses and making a funny face. Captioning the picture, Saba wrote, “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you…always.” Saba also shared a collage of throwback pictures of herself with Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who aspires to be an actor, has appeared on various fashion magazines. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Both Sara and Saif have said that they support Ibrahim’s acting aspirations.