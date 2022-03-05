scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Must Read

Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘sweetest most gorgeous’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday, shares a picture of him with Saif Ali Khan. See here

Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi revealed why the young lad is called 'Iggy Potter' as she wished him on his 21st birthday, along with Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 5, 2022 12:17:17 pm
Ibrahim Ali Khan- birthdaySaif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 21 today. (Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba Pataudi/ Instagram)

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 21 today. The star-kid who reportedly aspires to be an actor, has been showered with birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor Khan and his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. Kareena took to her Instagram Story to wish Ibrahim on his special day.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, and the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kareena Kapor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday Kareena Kapor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Kareena shared a throwback picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan with a young Ibrahim and wrote, “Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy ❤️.”

Also read |Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Saif’s sisters, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan also wished Ibrahim on his birthday.

soha- ibrahim Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Soha shared a picture of herself with Ibrahim and wrote, “Love you lots ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Saba took to Instagram and shared a photo of little Ibrahim wearing Saif’s eyeglasses and making a funny face. Captioning the picture, Saba wrote, “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you…always.” Saba also shared a collage of throwback pictures of herself with Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who aspires to be an actor, has appeared on various fashion magazines. He is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Both Sara and Saif have said that they support Ibrahim’s acting aspirations.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 13 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement