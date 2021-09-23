scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor welcomes Fall with swimwear selfie, Arjun Kapoor’s belated wish for her features Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor heralded the change of season with a bathroom selfie. The actor is on a vacation to the Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
September 23, 2021 1:31:02 pm
kareena, arjunKareena Kapoor Khan Maldives diary: The actor shared a new update from her family vacay. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor’s Maldives vacation is filled with memorable memories and some great photos. The actor has been sharing the updates via several selfies and photos that also feature husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The family left for the holiday ahead of Kareena’s birthday.

On Thursday morning, Kareena shared a bathroom mirror selfie that featured her dressed in black swimwear. “Chalo summer is over… apparently, fall is here…” she wrote as she heralded the change of season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena also shared a photo from her 41st birthday celebration on September 21. The click featured Kareena carrying her newborn son Jeh while Saif holds Taimur’s hand. The Pataudis took a stroll on the beach, while ‘happy birthday’ was spelled out in fire in the background.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who is dating Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora, shared a belated birthday wish for the actor.

Also read |Malaika Arora admits Arjun Kapoor is her ‘happily ever after’, reveals her last message to actor was ‘I love you too’

Sharing an old photo from Bhoot Police sets, where Kareena and Taimur had accompanied Saif, Arjun wrote, “Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame… Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!! @kareenakapoorkhan #itsabiggish.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Kareena and Saif left for family time soon after Saif’s Bhoot Police was released. Kareena also completed shooting for a portion of her upcoming film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha recently.

