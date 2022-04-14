Kareena Kapoor welcomes ‘darling’ Alia Bhatt to the family after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor pens emotional post: ‘My precious girl…’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married, and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds have begun to pour in. Kareena Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aadar Jain, Mouni Roy, Shaheen Bhatt, and Riddhima Kapoor took to Instagram and shared photos of the happy couple. Shaheen wrote, “My whole heart,” while Kareena captioned her post, “Our hearts are full, welcome to the family, darling Alia.”

(Photos: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt) (Photos: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Riddhima wrote, “Welcome to the family, Mrs. Kapoor. We love you.” Soni Razdan captioned her post, “And they lived happily ever after.” Riddhima later shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family. We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on. Welcome to the family my precious girl, but you were always a part of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Soni shared an emotional post, in which she wrote, “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Mouni Roy, who worked with Alia and Ranbir in Brahmastra, wrote, “Heart so full, congratulations you gorgeous madcaps. Wishing you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead, a heart full of love.”

Neha Dhupia commented on Alia’s post, “Congratulations, you guys are what dreams are made of.” Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congratulations, so happy for you both. Health and happiness forever!” Ananya Panday commented with several hearts.

Alia Bhatt shared photos from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor today and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love,Ranbir and Alia.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married after five years of dating. They tied the knot at Ranbir’s residence in Bandra, in the presence of close family and friends.