Kareena Kapoor wants to hold Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter; Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra react to the name Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their daughter on November 24. She was born on November 6. Taking to Instagram, Alia said that they have given their daughter the name Raha, which has many meanings.

Fans, friends and family members dropped heartfelt messages in the comments section of Alia’s post after the announcement. Ranbir’s cousin, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you. can’t wait.” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “God bless Raha.” Kajal Aggarwal commented, “God bless beautiful Raha, lots of love!”

Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty and Zoya Akhtar, among others, dropped red heart emoticons.

Sharing a beautiful picture, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings, Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple announced their pregnancy in June via social media. The duo was recently seen in the movie Brahmastra.