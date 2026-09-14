‘I literally have to snatch phones’: Kareena Kapoor on device rule for Taimur and Jeh

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have often spoken about the different roles they play as parents to their sons, Taimur (9) and Jeh (5). While Kareena tends to be the stricter parent, Saif is more relaxed and playful with the children. At the 16th edition of Expresso, the Jab We Met actor spoke about how she gets “hyper” when it comes to her children’s screen time.

When asked about Taimur and Jeh’s usage of devices such as laptops and mobile phones, Kareena said, “They do not have access to phones. Taimur’s nanny has a phone which he insists is his phone. I said, ‘Its not your phone.’ He asked if he can tell his friends that it’s his phone, but I denied. I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that ‘you and abba also talk on the phone.’ When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands.”