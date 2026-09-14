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‘I literally have to snatch phones’: Kareena Kapoor on device rule for Taimur and Jeh
While Kareena Kapoor tends to panic when her sons max out their screen-time limits, her husband Saif Ali Khan is usually the calmer parent, often asking her to relax.
Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have often spoken about the different roles they play as parents to their sons, Taimur (9) and Jeh (5). While Kareena tends to be the stricter parent, Saif is more relaxed and playful with the children. At the 16th edition of Expresso, the Jab We Met actor spoke about how she gets “hyper” when it comes to her children’s screen time.
When asked about Taimur and Jeh’s usage of devices such as laptops and mobile phones, Kareena said, “They do not have access to phones. Taimur’s nanny has a phone which he insists is his phone. I said, ‘Its not your phone.’ He asked if he can tell his friends that it’s his phone, but I denied. I am hyper about the whole digital thing, but then he then points out that ‘you and abba also talk on the phone.’ When they are playing games all day, I literally have to snatch phones from their hands.”
While Kareena Kapoor tends to panic when her sons max out their screen-time limits, her husband Saif Ali Khan is usually the calmer parent, often asking her to relax. “Saif feels that I am too hyper and I need to relax, but I tell him that I need to be hyper about this. So, this is the only thing that we probably argue about. I just want to keep them still as small as possible… forever,” she said.
Kareena also spoke about the negative impact of technology and AI, revealing that she feels “paranoid” about how they could affect her sons. “I want to move with time, but not at a dangerous level. If it is going to be that, then we have to find a way around it. Right now, my children are really small and I am paranoid about it. I am a mother, they are 9 and 5, and certain things about AI disturb me. We need to find a way – ban certain things and use it for certain things.”
ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan calls Kareena Kapoor ‘hardcore’ for not liking his script: ‘Actors are sensitive’
Kareena Kapoor was joined by her Daayra co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and the film’s director, Meghna Gulzar, for the Expresso session at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The conversation was moderated by Priyanka Sinha Jha, Chief Operating Officer, Screen Academy.
This 16th edition of Expresso will premiere on September 16 at 4 pm on The Indian Express and SCREEN’s YouTube channels.
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