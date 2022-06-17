scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Kareena Kapoor fails to click a photo with Taimur on Devotion of Suspect X’s last day: ‘Uff just like his father’

Kareena Kapoor is set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh directed Devotion of Suspect X, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 2:42:23 pm
kareena kapoor taimur devotion of suspect xTaimur Ali Khan visited the set of Devotion of suspect X. (Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor)

Kareena Kapoor has been keeping the best company on the sets of her upcoming digital debut Devotion of Suspect X. After her younger son Jeh was snapped on the film’s shoot, it is Kareena’s elder one, Taimur Ali Khan who’s with her mom. But looks like he’s already in his summer vacations mode, and playing hide and seek with the camera.

Kareena on Friday posted a selfie on Instagram with Taimur. The actor revealed that it was her last day on Devotion of Suspect X’s sets before she took a summer break with her son. And unlike most of the times, Taimur is camera shy as he’s hiding his face with his cap. As per Kareena, he’s acting like his father Saif Ali Khan.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor has the ‘best man for company’ as she shoots for Devotion of Suspect X with son Jeh

“Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim….” Kareena wrote in the caption. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Devotion of Suspect X also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The cast has been shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial in Kalimpong, near Darjeeling. Kareena has regularly kept her fans informed about her day-to-day fun on the sets by either posting BTS clicks or goofy pictures with the other actors.

Also read |Sharmila Tagore on whether she’ll work with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor: ‘Nobody can force these things’

In the meantime, Kareena will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha with releases on August 11.

