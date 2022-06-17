Kareena Kapoor fails to click a photo with Taimur on Devotion of Suspect X’s last day: ‘Uff just like his father’

Kareena Kapoor has been keeping the best company on the sets of her upcoming digital debut Devotion of Suspect X. After her younger son Jeh was snapped on the film’s shoot, it is Kareena’s elder one, Taimur Ali Khan who’s with her mom. But looks like he’s already in his summer vacations mode, and playing hide and seek with the camera.

Kareena on Friday posted a selfie on Instagram with Taimur. The actor revealed that it was her last day on Devotion of Suspect X’s sets before she took a summer break with her son. And unlike most of the times, Taimur is camera shy as he’s hiding his face with his cap. As per Kareena, he’s acting like his father Saif Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father #DSX Last Day #Ready for Summer 2022 Bro #My TimTim….” Kareena wrote in the caption. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor reacted with heart emojis.

Devotion of Suspect X also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The cast has been shooting for the Sujoy Ghosh directorial in Kalimpong, near Darjeeling. Kareena has regularly kept her fans informed about her day-to-day fun on the sets by either posting BTS clicks or goofy pictures with the other actors.

In the meantime, Kareena will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha with releases on August 11.