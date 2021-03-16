Kareena Kapoor shares photo of her ‘good looking’ men, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan is all heart

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to the cutest picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of her 4-year-old son. In the picture, Taimur is seen holding a baking pan over which he has a baking sheet with four cookies. Now, these cookies are not any normal ones. Taimur’s cookies features his family. We see one that represents Kareena, one that is a stand-in for papa Saif Ali Khan, one that looks like himself and the last, but not the least, represents his little brother.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “My men in a frame. Quite good looking though.” She also tagged Taimur as #ChefTim and called him, her newborn and Saif her “favourite boys.”

The picture received a lot of love from Kareena’s fans. Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi was among the firsts to comment on the picture. She wrote, “Mashaallah, love you all. Enjoy.”

Saba also shared a photo of Kareena and Saif from their wedding day and said she can always count on both of them. The “LAST PILLAR…III But…Not the least. Brother you’ve been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH.”

Kareena welcomed her second child on February 21. The actor shared a glimpse of her son on Women’s Day. She posted a picture in which she was seen clasping her baby to her chest.

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”