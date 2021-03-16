scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Latest news

Kareena Kapoor shares photo of her ‘good looking’ men, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan is all heart

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram, and said her three men -- husband Saif Ali Khan, and two sons -- are quite good looking.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: March 16, 2021 12:56:40 pm
kareena kapoor khan photoKareena Kapoor Khan presents the chef side of son Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to the cutest picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of her 4-year-old son. In the picture, Taimur is seen holding a baking pan over which he has a baking sheet with four cookies. Now, these cookies are not any normal ones. Taimur’s cookies features his family. We see one that represents Kareena, one that is a stand-in for papa Saif Ali Khan, one that looks like himself and the last, but not the least, represents his little brother.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “My men in a frame. Quite good looking though.” She also tagged Taimur as #ChefTim and called him, her newborn and Saif her “favourite boys.”

The picture received a lot of love from Kareena’s fans. Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi was among the firsts to comment on the picture. She wrote, “Mashaallah, love you all. Enjoy.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Saba also shared a photo of Kareena and Saif from their wedding day and said she can always count on both of them. The “LAST PILLAR…III But…Not the least. Brother you’ve been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH.”

Kareena welcomed her second child on February 21. The actor shared a glimpse of her son on Women’s Day. She posted a picture in which she was seen clasping her baby to her chest.

Kareena delivered the baby at Breach Candy Hospital. Extending thanks to their well-wishers, the couple had released a joint statement at the time, which read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

oscars 2021, 2021 oscars
Oscars 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 10 nods, Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger scores screenplay nom

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X