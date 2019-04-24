Kareena Kapoor on Taimur Ali Khan: He makes me want to work harder every day

Kareena Kapoor made her debut almost two decades ago with JP Dutta’s Refugee but unlike many who debuted during that time, she has managed to hold on to her stardom. In a recent post on Humans of Bombay, Kareena shares how she got bit by the acting bug. She is a fourth generation actor but it is after watching her sister Karisma Kapoor that Kareena decided to take the plunge.

Kareena shares, “When I came back home from boarding school, Karisma had just started acting. I was in awe of her–I remember her in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, being so passionate. She held herself with such pride through everything; watching her made me want to act too. So when my time came, she taught me to wade through this industry as a woman.”

Kareena Kapoor also talks about the various ups and downs that she had to face in her career. “It started out great–I did amazing films. But then for a year I didn’t work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to ‘re-invent’, become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it’s worse–there are so many eyes on you!”

Kareena met her now husband Saif Ali Khan during the shoot of her film Tashan. She shares that part of her life and says, “Somehow through my life, I’ve been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond! He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal & love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private & not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me.”

She further says, “We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 & can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.”

Kareena Kapoor also talks about motherhood and how it changed her completely. “A few years later, I was blessed with our son, Taimur. Motherhood is the greatest thing that’s happened to me. Taimur is a part of me–I can’t go an hour without him. He’s always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day,” she says.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t have to choose between career & family. I’m doing both. I’m an actor but through all the ups & downs I’ve been a sister, a wife, a mom & none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it’s put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger–there’s much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman,” she concludes.