Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon to star in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew

The Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is set to star Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

the crewTabu (left), Kareena Kapoor (centre), Kriti Sanon (right) to star in The Crew. (Photo: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set for their maiden collaboration in a film titled The Crew. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, the movie is said to be a comedy set against the backdrop of the airline industry. The film will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, who has previously helmed the Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase.

Talking about the movie, Rhea said, “Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can’t wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.”

Kriti said in a statement, “I always look forward to strong characters and unique stories and The Crew is one of them. I am very thrilled to work with two powerhouses of talent, Tabu ma’am and Kareena! I’ve always admired and looked up to them and their work. I’ve met Tabu ma’am on a few occasions and she has always been extremely warm. Bebo is simply iconic, I’ve been a fan girl.”

Kareena shared, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So, when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti. I am looking forward to starting this project and can’t wait to bring this trifecta to the fold.”

Kareena Kapoor is also collaborating with Ekta Kapoor on another film, which is being directed by Hansal Mehta. She also the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline. Tabu’s upcoming films include Drishyam 2, Kuttey and Khufiya. Kriti has a bunch of films in her kitty including Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush and Ganapath.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:08:21 pm
