scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘Your pout is way better than mine’

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish husband Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. Sharing his goofy photos, the actor wrote how she loves the crazy ride with him.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 12:06:02 pm
kareena kapoor, saif ali khanKareena Kapoor wished Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with the sweetest post. (Photo: Kareena/Instagram)

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today, August 16. Wife Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share the sweetest message for him. Calling him the ‘best man’, she mentioned how the ride has been crazy for them. Sharing two goofy pictures of her husband, one where he is pouting, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote that his pout is way better than her.

“Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world ♥️You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof 🤣🤣♥️I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …♥️♥️ What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu ♥️” penned Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Also Read |Saif Ali Khan helps son Taimur build his ‘first-ever rock band stage’, Kareena Kapoor gives peek at their family time

 

Bebo’s friend Amrita Arora also dropped a message on her post, writing, “Saifuuuuu❤️❤️❤️,” while her cousin Zahan Kapoor replied, “Epic!!!!.” Fans too posted heart emojis on the pictures giving Saif and Kareena their love.

Sister Saba Pataudi also wished Saif by sharing a photo from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. She wrote with the pictures, “To the Madness..and the moments, May you have a wonderful day and fantastic year 💖 Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love . Today n Forever.”

Also Read |When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: ‘When you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s son…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha is playing in cinema halls. She also has a Rhea Kapoor project in the pipeline, and a Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial for Netflix. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte, and Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 12:06:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

3

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

4

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons
Nude photoshoot row

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's house again to issue summons

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement