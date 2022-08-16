Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for husband Saif Ali Khan: ‘Your pout is way better than mine’

August 16, 2022 12:06:02 pm
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turns a year older today, August 16. Wife Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share the sweetest message for him. Calling him the ‘best man’, she mentioned how the ride has been crazy for them. Sharing two goofy pictures of her husband, one where he is pouting, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote that his pout is way better than her.
“Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world ♥️You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof 🤣🤣♥️I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …♥️♥️ What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu ♥️” penned Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.
Bebo’s friend Amrita Arora also dropped a message on her post, writing, “Saifuuuuu❤️❤️❤️,” while her cousin Zahan Kapoor replied, “Epic!!!!.” Fans too posted heart emojis on the pictures giving Saif and Kareena their love.
Sister Saba Pataudi also wished Saif by sharing a photo from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. She wrote with the pictures, “To the Madness..and the moments, May you have a wonderful day and fantastic year 💖 Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love . Today n Forever.”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha is playing in cinema halls. She also has a Rhea Kapoor project in the pipeline, and a Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial for Netflix. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte, and Adipurush opposite Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.
