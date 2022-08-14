Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses gratitude after Hrithik Roshan shows support for Laal Singh Chaddha

August 14, 2022 3:05:17 pm
While Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to put up a valiant fight at the box office, Bollywood celebrities are expressing support for the film and urging fans to watch it. After Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta and Farhan Akhtar shared their glowing reviews of the film, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to thank them for supporting her film.
Kareena shared Hrithik, Hansal Mehta, Huma Qureshi and Farhan Akhtar’s posts on her Instagram story, and posted the folded hands emoji along with the angelic face too.
Hrithik had written, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” Farhan wrote, “Such a beautiful film, not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh Chaddha holds its own. Congratulations to the team.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.”
Laal Singh Chaddha, despite a hefty budget and star cast, has managed to rake in only around Rs 27 crore in three days. While mixed reviews haven’t helped the film, there have also been numerous calls for boycott. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the cancel culture has had an impact on the film’s performance at the box office. However, it’s putting up a marginally better show than Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
After Speaker’s post, BJP eyes chair in Maharashtra Legislative Council; Ram Shinde ‘frontrunner’
What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
Aamir Khan joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, hoists flag at home. See pics
Taliban assault, disperse female protesters in Kabul
8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting
Pankaj Tripathi on cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘This is a democracy, even if you don’t agree…’
WhatsApp working toward allowing users to set up avatar profile photos: Report
ENG vs SA: Duanne Olivier ruled out of Test series against England
A novel recounts the Mizo independence movement, and the life of a young boy caught in its turmoil
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu channels vintage charm in this black gloved dress
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly polls may happen before schedule’
Why Alia Bhatt isn’t the only one going for a babymoon. You should too