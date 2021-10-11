scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor’s stunning return to LFW ramp 7 months after son Jeh’s birth: ‘I feel amazing’. See photos

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to rock the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week. As the new mother turned a showstopper, she spoke about sons Jeh and Taimur, and how she was ‘hyper’ given Covid-19 concerns.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 9:22:13 am
kareena kapoor khan lakme fashion show photosKareena Kapoor Khan took to the ramp seven months after the birth of her younger son Jeh. (Photo: APH Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned the showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta for his grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in white shimmering gown as she took to the ramp seven months after the birth of her younger son Jeh.

Talking about her ramp walk, Kareena said after the show, “This is just after seven months after the birth of my second baby and I feel amazing to walk the ramp today. In 2015 I walked for Gaurav and that was much before Taimur and Jeh, now after two babies I have walked for him again. Hopefully, not for third time round.” This was met by laughter as the designer quipped, “I think it will happen.” A laughing Kareena said, “No, please.”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable throwback photo of baby Jeh: ‘Your cuddles complete me’
kareena kapoor khan lakme fashion week gaurav gupta Kareena Kapoor Khan at Lakme Fashion week. (Photo: APH Images) kareena kapoor lfw Kareena Kapoor Khan looked a vision of white. (Photo: APH Images) kareena kapoor khan lakme fashion week Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second son earlier this year. (Photo: APH Images) kareena kapoor lakme fashion week Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 recently. (Photo: APH Images)

She also spoke about how she was concerned about Covid-19 fears during the show. Mentioning how all due precautions were taken during LFW, she said, “I am hyper because of the kids at home. Next time hopefully we will be completely Covid-free and it (LFW) will be even more spectacular.”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor at 41: An unapologetic star who lives her life under camera glare

Kareena also complimented the designer. “Gaurav is known for his cuts and designs… It’s been a while since I walked for him, and this time the collection is so different. I love his work so much this time,” she told PTI.

kareena kapoor khan gaurav gupta showstopper lakme fashion week Kareena Kapoor Khan with designer Gaurav Gupta at Lakme Fashion week. (Photo: APH Images) kareena kapoor khan gaurav gupta Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gaurav Gupta sharing a candid moment on stage at Lakme Fashion week. (Photo: APH Images)
Also read |Saif Ali Khan’s advice to Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur: ‘Make mistakes, but also learn from people around you’
He, meanwhile, called Kareena his favourite. “Kareena is a favourite star of all. She is very magnanimous in her stardom. I love the nonchalance about her. There’s a sense of lightness and humour which is very connectable. At the same time there’s a star quality to her. The combination of these two things is very lethal and that itself is very sexy,” he said.

Lakme Fashion Week, which opened on October 5, concluded on Sunday.

