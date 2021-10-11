Kareena Kapoor’s stunning return to LFW ramp 7 months after son Jeh’s birth: ‘I feel amazing’. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned the showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta for his grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in white shimmering gown as she took to the ramp seven months after the birth of her younger son Jeh.

Talking about her ramp walk, Kareena said after the show, “This is just after seven months after the birth of my second baby and I feel amazing to walk the ramp today. In 2015 I walked for Gaurav and that was much before Taimur and Jeh, now after two babies I have walked for him again. Hopefully, not for third time round.” This was met by laughter as the designer quipped, “I think it will happen.” A laughing Kareena said, “No, please.”

She also spoke about how she was concerned about Covid-19 fears during the show. Mentioning how all due precautions were taken during LFW, she said, “I am hyper because of the kids at home. Next time hopefully we will be completely Covid-free and it (LFW) will be even more spectacular.”

Kareena also complimented the designer. “Gaurav is known for his cuts and designs… It’s been a while since I walked for him, and this time the collection is so different. I love his work so much this time,” she told PTI.

He, meanwhile, called Kareena his favourite. “Kareena is a favourite star of all. She is very magnanimous in her stardom. I love the nonchalance about her. There’s a sense of lightness and humour which is very connectable. At the same time there’s a star quality to her. The combination of these two things is very lethal and that itself is very sexy,” he said.

Lakme Fashion Week, which opened on October 5, concluded on Sunday.