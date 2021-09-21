Kareena Kapoor’s stunning birthday post with husband Saif Ali Khan sets internet on fire, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar wish her

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner, and her birthday post is yet another proof if we needed one. Kareena, who is currently in the Maldives to celebrate her birthday with her family, has set the screens on fire with her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday morning, the actor shared a photo in which she features with husband Saif Ali Khan. The two look absolutely stunning and Kareena’s glow is sure unmissable. In the photo, Kareena is also flaunting her Maldives’ tan and the huge rock on her finger.

Kareena started off her birthday celebrations with a romantic dinner. She gave a glimpse of her dinner date on Monday evening with a picture on which she wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai,” which interestingly is also a line from a song of her sister Karisma Kapoor’s film Raja Hindustani.

More on Kareena Kapoor Khan | Film that changed Kareena Kapoor’s image: Why she said no to Chameli first, was worried how parents would react

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday photo with husband Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor’s birthday photo with husband Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

The actor has turned 41 today and has been receiving heartwarming wishes from her friends from the industry. Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most stunning n beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing n shinning Love You”.

Karan Johar shared an old selfie in which he can be seen pouting with Bebo, as she is fondly called by her fans and friends. Sharing the photo, Karan wished the actor and wrote, “We are pouters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day. Happy Birthday to my Poo for life! (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna banta hai) Love you so much.”

Karan Johar shared this selfie with Kareena Kapoor on his Instagram account. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar shared this selfie with Kareena Kapoor on his Instagram account. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh also wished Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram) Rakul Preet Singh also wished Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Vivek Oberoi wished Kareena Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram) Vivek Oberoi wished Kareena Kapoor on her birthday. (Photo: Vivek Oberoi/Instagram)

Punit Malhotra’s birthday post for Kareena Kapoor. (Photo: Punit Malhotra/Instagram) Punit Malhotra’s birthday post for Kareena Kapoor. (Photo: Punit Malhotra/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s post for Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s post for Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Malaika shared this stunning photo of Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika shared this stunning photo of Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Kangana wished Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana wished Kareena on her birthday. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Amrita Arora also shared a stunning picture of herself with Kareena. She wrote, “My ride or die , ying to my yang,Goblet to my wine. l love you girl , have the best day and year our fireball… see you at the console , Love Dj Doll @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kangana Ranaut also wished Kareena. The actor, who is all set to play Sita in her upcoming film, shared a collage of featuring Kareena and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also shared a selfie to wish Bebo on her birthday. Vivek Oberoi shared a picture from the sets of Yuva. The actor tagged Kareena as “the diva of Bollywood.”

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the diva of Bollywood, the spectacular actress, wonderful mother and amazing friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan. We have known each other for a long time and it is great to see how beautifully you have evolved into an inspiration for every newcomer in the industry. All my good wishes and love to you. PS: Arjun is still pissed at Mira for her Kanupriya-special mehendi!” Vivek wrote.

Kareena is in the Maldives with her kids – Taimur and Jeh – and husband Saif. On the work front, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. This is the duo’s second film after 3 Idiots.