Kareena Kapoor attends annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. See photos

Hours after testing negative for Covid-19, actor Kareena Kapoor stepped out for the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch hosted by her uncle Kunal Kapoor (elder son of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal). Kareena was seen entering Kunal Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena looked happy at her first outing since she was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. Kareena, Saif and Taimur posed for the paparazzi stationed outside her Kunal Kapoor’s home, where they were joined by the extended family.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Kareena wore a casual black T-shirt and tan leather pants, it was an all-blue Christmas for Saif. Taimur wore a crisp light baby pink kurta with white pyjamas and black leather shoes. Kareena carried Jeh in her arms, and he was seen in a blue shirt with a pair of jeans.

The photographers asked them to remove their masks, and Saif and Kareena obliged. However, Taimur did not remove his mask.

Tara Sutaria at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at the Kapoor Christmas lunch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at the Kapoor Christmas lunch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Navya Naveli Nanda at the Kapoor Christmas lunch today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Navya Naveli Nanda at the Kapoor Christmas lunch today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Other celebrities who were a part of the star-studded family lunch included Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda, among others.

Kareena will be seen next in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.