Kareena Kapoor Khan spends evening with ‘forever girls’ Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor. See photo

Actor Kareena Kapoor has posted a new photo with her squad, which includes her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. The gang seems to have had a merry weekend bash on Kareena’s terrace.

Kareena captioned her photo, “My forever girls.” While Bebo was clad in a shirt and shorts, Karisma wore a blue top with black pants, Malaika had a classy poolside outfit, Amrita seems to have worn a white kurta and Mallika wore a printed top.

Kareena and Saif with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, have just returned from the Maldives, where they had rung in Saif’s 51st birthday. Kareena had posted regular updates from the popular holiday destination, including a family photo, as well as her perfect tan.

It was just a few weeks ago when Kareena announced Jeh’s name—short for Jehangir. The couple prefer not to show his face on Instagram, as they are still reeling from the frenzy surrounding Taimur.

In a recent interview to NDTV, Kareena said, “At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don’t want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight. And that’s why we have taken this decision for Jeh.”

On the work front, Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In her book, she has opened up about her experiences during pregnancy and what she has learnt through her experience of motherhood with Taimur and Jeh. The introduction of the book, written by Kareena, has been released and it talks about the actor trying to balance it all – her work commitments, motherhood. She also expressed gratitude for all the help she gets from her own mother, Babita, and her domestic staff.