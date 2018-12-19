Kareena and Saif set to ring in Taimur’s birthday in South Africa

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are currently in South Africa. The family will celebrate the little munchkin’s second birthday, which falls on December 20, in the country.

A recent photo was shared by Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania, and the caption along reads, “Merry Christmas from the Pataudi’s from the Cape of Good Hope 😍❤️💥👒.”

Saif had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Cape Town

Kareena also seems to be busy with some work assignments in Cape Town. Poonam Damania, stylist Yianni Tsapatori and fan pages have shared the latest photos of the Good News actor.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen all happy posing with her friends and teammates.

Photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan in Cape Town

Photos and videos of the Pataudi family at the Mumbai airport was shared on fan pages a few days back. In the photos, Taimur can be seen sitting on his father Saif Ali Khan’s shoulder.

In a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveller, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how Taimur has changed the way they travel. Kareena shared, “I’m experiencing motherhood for the first time, so everything with Taimur is a first. Travelling with him is especially new and exciting—even if we’re going to a place I’ve been to before, taking him there makes it so different. I loved the Maldives holiday, loved showing him all these new things and places, and seeing them with him.”

Conde Nast Traveller also published photos from the family’s Maldives vacation.

As per reports, Kareena and Saif will celebrate Taimur’s birthday on December 20 with a wildlife safari.