It’s Veere Di Wedding reloaded for Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in London, see photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in London. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in London.

Post Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen hanging out quite a few times. The two seemed to have bonded really well on the sets of the film and are continuing to maintain their ‘veere’ connection post the release and its success. Last night, the two actors along with their partners Saif Ali Khan and Anand Ahuja spent another evening together in London.

Joining the madness of these two new best friends of B-town were Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor and Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor. The dinner was hosted by Kareena and Saif. In one of the videos, we hear Rhea thanking Kareena for the dinner while the actor gives a priceless expression.

While Kareena and Sonam have been spending quality time with their life partners post the film, the two have been making sure to catch up with each other. Earlier this week, we saw Rhea Kapoor revealing Kareena Kapoor’s cheat meal while she was trying to hide her face from the camera.

Veere Di Wedding gang Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor get together in London. (Photo credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Veere Di Wedding gang Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor get together in London. (Photo credit: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

In the video, we see the Veere troop having breakfast together. Arjun Kapoor, who was shooting for his upcoming Vipul Shah film Namaste England along with Parineeti Chopra in the city, also joined the gathering.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on a double dinner date with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on a double dinner date with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Kareena Kapoor Khan giving her best expression as Rhea Kapoor thank her for dinner treat. (Photo credit: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan giving her best expression as Rhea Kapoor thank her for dinner treat. (Photo credit: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)

Here’s what Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor ate at their dinner date. (Photo credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Here’s what Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor ate at their dinner date. (Photo credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in perfect holiday mode. (Photo credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in perfect holiday mode. (Photo credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor’s film Veere Di Wedding has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. Sonam is gearing up for the release of her next film Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Sanjay Dutt.

Post Sanju, Sonam would start work on Dulquer Salmaan starrer Zoya Factor.

