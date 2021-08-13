Kareena Kapoor on son Jeh’s name controversy, trolling: ‘We are talking about 2 innocent children’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently released her book Pregnancy Bible, welcomed her second baby Jeh in February and while Kareena has managed to protect Jeh’s face from the cameras, the baby’s name has landed in controversy. Addressing the same, Kareena spoke to India Today and said that with the world going through a pandemic so she has “no place for negativity” in her life. Earlier, she and husband Saif Ali Khan were targeted for naming their son Taimur.

Kareena said, “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.”

The controversy around Jeh’s name erupted after reports claimed that Kareena’s book has his name mentioned as Jehangir. A similar controversy had occurred when Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first born Taimur. Trolls had claimed that the child was named after a ‘Turkish invader’.

“We have two innocent children we are talking about. We are going to stay happy and positive and that’s just the way I am going to look at life,” Kareena said about the controversy.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said that there was undue attention given to her choice of naming her baby since there is a lot more happening in the world that should be the concern of Twitterati. “We’re in a global pandemic right now. I don’t think the most important thing is ‘what my son is doing’ or ‘what my son’s name is’ or ‘what exactly is happening with my son’. I don’t think that’s the focus,” she shared.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. She also recently announced a project with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. The Jab We Met actor shared that she is interested in working on the OTT platform and has “read a lot of scripts” but is still looking for the right one.