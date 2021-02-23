Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take their baby home, see photos and video

First pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son are out. (Photo: The Viral Bollywood News/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan were seen leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with their baby son on Monday. The couple became parents to the baby boy on Sunday morning. They were also accompanied by elder son Taimur Ali Khan as they left the hospital in a car.

Kareena and Saif have shifted to their new home ahead of the arrival of their newborn. The family could be seen reaching the new residence after Kareena was discharged from the hospital, with the photos soon going viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gossip girl 🙋 (@theviralbollywoodnews)

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital early Sunday morning and she delivered the baby on Sunday at 9 am. Confirming the news to indianexpress.com, Randhir Kapoor had said that both mom and baby are doing fine.

Saif had then released a statement to thank their well-wishers. “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support,” the statement read.

Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” she had said. Kareena and Saif were married in 2012 and their son Taimur was born in 2016. Saif has two other children — Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan — from a previous marriage.