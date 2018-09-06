Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Maldives vacation continues

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan are enjoying some family time in Maldives. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan are enjoying some family time in Maldives.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and family is having a great time in the Maldives. Photos of their dreamy vacation have flooded social media ever since they landed in the beautiful country. Fans of the royal family cannot get enough of the cuteness of young members, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the glamour of the elder ones, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

As the vacation continues, social media is flooded with another set of photos of Kareena, Soha and Kunal. Kareena’s dear friend Poonam Damania has shared a couple of photos of the Veere Di Wedding star where she looks all beautiful as she soaks up the morning sun. “My diva killing it in Maldives…major missing… love you my bebo 😘😘 #kareenakapoorkhan,” reads the caption of the photo.

A photo on Soha’s Instagram story has her posing with the snooker table with the caption, “Snooked”. Golmaal actor Kunal has also shared a few videos and photos. The one with his darling wife has the couple relaxing on the picturesque beach of Maldives. Along with the photo, Kunal has written, “Into the Blue with my Boo #sunset #maldives #waterbaby💦 #discoversoneva #orangesky #chill.”

Earlier, Soha treated fans to many pictures of her family vacation which featured cynosure of everyone’s eyes Taimur and Inaaya. Also, there were photos of the two kids taking some drawing lessons in the foreign land.

On the work front, Saif is basking in the success of his debut web series Sacred Games and has started working on his next feature film Hunter. Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding too had a successful run at the box office and the actor will soon start work on Karan Johar’s Takht.

