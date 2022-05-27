Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora take on trolls who commented ‘buddhi’ on their posts: ‘Is this meant to be an insult?’

Kareena Kapoor on Friday took to social media to respond to trolls who age-shamed her. The actor shared a screengrab of a social media user commenting ‘budhi’ in the comment box of a post. Kareena said that she keeps seeing this in comments and is shocked how the word is used as an insult. She also said that she is growing older and wiser, unlike the ‘nameless, faceless, ageless’ trolls.

“I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check ,unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So …buddhi is meant to be an insult ?? Cos for me it’s just a word ..a word that means old ?! Yes we are older ..n wiser …but you,are nameless,faceless ,ageless? And so are your folks?!,” wrote the Heroine actor. The actor, however, deleted it later. The same comment was shared by her friend, former actor Amrita Arora. Kareena reshared it on social media, and wrote, “Wat to go Amuu”.

Amrita Arora also posted about her weight gain. The two were recently pictured together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. In an Instagram story, Amrita wrote, “Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it … I love it …my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue ! Ohhh ya since social media gives … I give zero f’sss … so pls go on,n I’ll name n shame ! Ha !.” Reposting Amrita’s post, Kareena wrote, “My lovely AMU” with a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turned 41 last year, has always spoken about aging gracefully. In an old interview with IANS, the actor had shared how she believes ‘aging is wonderful’ and hates when she sees people ‘trying to cover their lines’.

“I find men with lines on their faces more intelligent and sexy. Even for women, I think Maharani Gayatri Devi was very graceful. The way she aged with the grey hair – that is elegance,” she added

On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chadha, that will hit theatres on August 11. The film will reunite her with 3 Idiots and Taalash co-star Aamir Khan.