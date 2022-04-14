Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding decorations in new photo with baby Jeh, see here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of the decorations at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in her latest Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself with her younger son, Jehangir. In the background, we can see wreaths of flowers, as well as petals scattered on the ground.

Kareena, who wore a pink saree for the wedding, captioned her post, “FRAMED♥️My Heart♥️My Beta♥️.” Jeh was born last January, and is the younger brother of Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena’s children attended the wedding festivities, and paparazzi videos caught them leaving Ranbir’s house in Bandra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

While Ranbir and Alia have not yet shared their official wedding photos, other pictures from the functions have been going viral online. In one photo, Pooja Bhatt posed for a selfie with Rahul Bhatt, and in another, Rahul Bhatt posed with Mahesh Bhatt. Manish Malhotra posted a photo of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor from the wedding, calling them his ‘all-time favourites’. The mehendi functions took place yesterday, and Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared photos of their mehendi. Riddhima Kapoor had shared outfits from both the occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while shooting Brahmastra in 2017, and have been dating for over five years. The couple have been vocal about their feelings for each other, and Ranbir had earlier revealed that they had planned to get married in 2020, had it not been for the pandemic.