Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Kareena Kapoor showers praise on mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore: ‘Jab hum amma ke saath rehte hain toh…’

Kareena Kapoor sent in a video message for Sharmila Tagore as the veteran actor was recently a guest on Indian Idol.

Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor shared a video message for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was recently a guest on Sony TV’s Indian Idol and on the show, her daughter-in-law actor Kareena Kapoor sent in a beautiful video message where she spoke about how Sharmila is the ‘grounding factor’ of their family.

Kareena shared in the video, “Amma ke baare mein jitna kahu utna kam rahega. (Whatever I say about Amma will be less.) Jab hum amma ke sath rehte hain toh (Whenever we are with Amma) there are two words that come to my mind always – love and solidarity. She is someone who is so correct, who is always solid in every form, chahe voh apne dosto ke sath ho, family ke sath ho, bachchon ke sath (be it her friends, her family, the kids) with Taimur and Jeh, Sara and Ibrahim. I think with everybody she is truly like the grounding factor of this family and we are all very lucky to be under her umbrella. I love you a lot, I respect you a lot and I hope you have a fantastic show.”

The video message also had Saif Ali Khan as he praised Sharmila’s work-life balance and credited her for teaching him to respect working women. “You’ve taught us to respect working women which is why I am sitting at home taking care of Taimur while Kareena shoots in London,” he said.

Also Read |Shammi Kapoor married Geeta Bali without telling his family, she had one condition: ‘Wedding will take place today, or won’t happen at all’

Sharmila revisited some of her most famous songs and films as she was a guest on the singing reality show. Her daughter Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi also sent in messages praising Sharmila.

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in movies with 1964’s Kashmir Ki Kali. She will next be seen in Gulmohar where she stars alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:02:57 am
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:02:57 am
