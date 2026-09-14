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Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan-Jeh’s handmade Ganpati, Kajol flaunts saree gifted by Nysa
Kareena Kapoor offers a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as her son Jeh makes a Ganesha idol with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a special Ganesha idol made by her five-year-old son Jeh Ali Khan along with his father Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to share photos of the handmade idol and revealed that it was made by her “Jeh Baba.”
She captioned the pictures, “Made by my Jeh Baba ❤️ Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”
See photos shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan:
On the other hand, Kajol too shared a glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations and revealed that her daughter Nysa Devgan gifted her the saree she wore for darshan.
She wrote, “My daughter gave me the saree, my best friend crocheted the gajra in my hair @kamalrukhkhan, my other best friend called me for darshan @bhaavgandhi and Bappa gave me his blessing. I am so loved 🥰🥰🥰”
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Actor Sharvari posted a photo with her mom and sister. The actor captioned it, “गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया 🌸 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻For me, it’s where my year begins and ends. A full circle of coming home to love, warmth, family, positivity and sooooo many modaks!! 🥹🤍 Thankyou Bappa for the wonderful year that it has been, stepping into the next season with Your blessings 🙏🏻✨.”
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Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with son Laksshya. Sharing a photo and video, he wrote, “#happyganeshachaturthi🕉🙏⛳️🕉❤️ ……May good luck and wiser sense prevail as always! Ganpati Bappa Morya! #jaiganesh.”
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Also Read – Mithun Chakraborty’s 1.5 acre bungalow has separate cottages for every family member
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14.
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