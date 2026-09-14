Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan-Jeh’s handmade Ganpati, Kajol flaunts saree gifted by Nysa

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a special Ganesha idol made by her five-year-old son Jeh Ali Khan along with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Story to share photos of the handmade idol and revealed that it was made by her “Jeh Baba.”

She captioned the pictures, “Made by my Jeh Baba ❤️ Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

See photos shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram) (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

On the other hand, Kajol too shared a glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations and revealed that her daughter Nysa Devgan gifted her the saree she wore for darshan.