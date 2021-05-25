Kareena Kapoor shares family pool photo to wish Kunal Kemmu on birthday, Soha recaps his life in one beautiful video

Actor Kareena Kapoor wished her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu on his birthday with a lovely throwback family photo. She also promised that they will recreate the happy picture again soon. The click has Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and the kids of the two couples – Taimur and Inaaya. The pool pic seems to be from one of their past family vacations.

Kareena shared the photograph on her Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday, brother in law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one.” Kunal, on his part replied, “Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to.”

Kareena’s good friend and actor Amrita Arora also wished Kunal on the same post, along with Kareena’s other sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan.

Saba also took to her Instagram handle, and shared a birthday wish for Kunal. Posting an old click with Kunal and Soha, Saba wrote, “Blast from the past…. Birthday wishes to my other brother! @kunalkemmu Happy Birthday.”

But, the most beautiful wish for Kunal came from wife Soha who posted a video specially curated for Kunal’s birthday. From Kunal’s childhood clicks to his older self, from being a family man to an actor who’s experimented with his films starting off as a child artiste, Soha gave a perfect recap of her husband’s life and achievements. She even revisited her falling in love with Kunal, their wedding and with daughter Inaaya.

In her caption to the video, Soha wrote, “Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown…but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection – whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us. Thank you @entropydigital for putting this together!”

Kunal Kemmu turned 38 on Tuesday. The actor who first faced the camera as a kid in Doordarshan TV show Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987), did his first Bollywood film Sir in 1993. He then appeared as a child actor in a dozen films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja Hindustani, Bhai, Zakhm and more. He made his debut as a main lead in Kalyug (2005).

Some of Kunal’s popular films include Dhol, Golmaal series, Go Goa Gone, Kalank, Malang, Lootcase and others.