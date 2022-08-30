scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Kareena Kapoor shares pic as son Taimur reaps radish at Pataudi farm: ‘Mooli ke paranthe for lunch’

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a new photo of Taimur in the fields. Saif and Kareena are visiting Pataudi with their kids.

TaimurTaimur plays with radish in the field (Photos: kareena Kapoor Khan)

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared new photos of her son Taimur in the fields, holding up mooli (radish). Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur in December 2016, and the star-kid will turn six this year.

Kareena captioned the post, “Garam garam mooli ki paranthe for lunch (hot paranthas for lunch).” She added the hashtags #TimTim, #Homegrown in her post. Her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented on the post, “So proud!”

Earlier, Saba had shared an unseen photo from Saif’s 52nd birthday celebration, which featured Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. She captioned the post, “Bebo’s boys.”Found one more pic and I had to share. #birthday #moments #tbt. Can’t miss Iggys protective gesture towards his two brothers….Mahsha’Allah.” Saif’s birthday cakes were also seen in the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan has four children, two from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. He married Kareena in 2012, and the couple are parents to two children, Jeh and Taimur. As Kareena joked on Koffee With Karan, “Saif has had a child every decade.”

On KWK Season 7, Kareena had opened up about her equation with Saif’s children and asked why it was still a matter of discussion among people. “I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority.” She had also said that Saif  ‘balanced’ out the equations beautifully. “He balances it out beautifully. Sometimes, if he wants an hour or two alone with Sara, he will always tell me. I think it’s so important, and it’s important for them to bond, and for him to give his children that time.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:38:33 pm
