Kareena Kapoor shares photos of son Jeh from vacation, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan reveals who he resembles

Kareena Kapoor Khan has her vacation mode on. The actor, who is holidaying with her family in the Maldives, has been treating her fans to some adorable pictures from her vacation. On Monday, Kareena dropped several photos that depicted her moods. The actor also shared her son Jeh’s picture tagging him as her “forever mood.”

Jeh, who was born earlier this year, looks a bit cranky in the photo. Younger son of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan has been trending since his birth. However, the couple had to face trolling for choosing Jeh as their second child’s name.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor addressed the issue. “Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls,” she said.

Soon after Kareena shared picture of Jeh, Saba Pataudi also shared a post on her Instagram account. Kareena’s sister-in-law shared a collage of her photo with Jeh’s picture. Sharing it on Instagram, Saba wrote, “My JAaN… Jeh Jaan…. and moi. Do we resemblance each other? 🤔 Definitely.. clicked alike know!” Her post received many reactions from her followers. “Toooo much resemblance,” wrote a fan, while another mentioned, “No he is bebo copy rest of three kids saif copy.”

On Sunday afternoon, Kareena shared another photo in which we could spot Taimur and Saif Ali Khan enjoying the shallow waters. The family is sure having a gala time in the paradise. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently got back on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was seen shooting for the film with Aamir Khan in Mumbai. Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhoot Police, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in Adipurush and Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha.