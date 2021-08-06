Kareena Kapoor shares photo of sons Taimur and Jeh: ‘My strength, my pride’

Kareena Kapoor has opened up about her motherhood experience in the book titled Pregnancy Bible. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Friday shared a collage featuring herself and her sons Taimur and Jeh. While she picked a throwback photo of Taimur, she sneakily hid Jeh’s face with an emoji. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are yet to reveal the face of their younger son on social media.

Sharing the picture, the happy mom wrote that if not for her kids, she would not have been able to write her book. Calling them her world, Kareena captioned the post, “My strength… my pride… my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn’t be possible without my babies.”

Kareena Kapoor has turned author with Pregnancy Bible, a book where she will reveal all the secrets of her pregnancy and what she learnt through her experience of motherhood. Using the hashtag ‘3 days to go’, the actor urged her followers to pre-order her work. “I can’t wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo.”

The introduction of the book, written by Kareena Kapoor, was recently released and it talks about the actor trying to balance it all – her work commitments and motherhood. She also expresses her gratitude for all the help she gets from her mother Babita and her domestic staff.

“Of course, nothing fully prepares you for the actual birth and a live, kicking baby in your arms. There are so many unknowns. And there are so many things to which I still don’t know how I will react. But that’s what being a mom is. I always wanted kids. And I married the man I love. My kids are a symbol of my love, my life and my commitment. I may keep making mistakes. But I will power through,” an excerpt in the introduction read.

Saif Ali Khan has written the afterword of Kareena Kapoor’s book Pregnancy Bible.