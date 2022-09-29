scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of son Taimur Ali Khan, niece Inaaya praying: ‘Don’t know what…

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture featuring her son Taimur Ali Khan and niece Inaaya Kemmu on her birthday.

kareena kapoor, soha ali khan, taimur ali khan, inaaya khemuKareena Kapoor Khan dropped a new picture on Instagram. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and wished her niece Inaaya Kemmu on her birthday. She posted an adorable picture featuring Inaaya with Taimur Ali Khan. The star kids seem to be in a Zen mode in the picture and are seen praying with folded hands. 

Kareena wrote in the comment section, “ I don’t know what you both are praying for…but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today Ok your mom is reading this and going to kill me @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lot.” Inaaya is the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, is mother to sons Taimur and Jeh.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Soha had recalled when Taimur and Inaaya met for the first time. She said, “The first time they met, Inaaya was asleep and Taimur was very much awake and screaming and I was worried he was going to wake her up but she slept through it. That was in her room, in her nursery.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

She then said, “Then we took Inaaya to meet Taimur in his nursery and that’s when they were both awake. They looked at each other for the first time. We tried to take a picture where there was Kareena holding Taimur and me holding Inaaya and we tried to get one picture where all of us are looking somewhat human and decent. I don’t think we could.”

On the work front, Kareena is currently shooting for her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

