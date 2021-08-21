Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo with Jeh on 6-month birthday: ‘Love, happiness, and courage to you’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Maldives and so far, she has been treating her fans with gorgeous selfies everyday. On Saturday, Kareena shared a beautiful photo with her younger son Jeh on the occasion of his 6-month birthday.

Kareena shared in the caption, “Love, happiness, and courage to you always ❤️❤️❤️Happy 6 months my life ❤️”

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh flew off to Maldives to ring in Saif’s 51st birthday. Kareena has been posting many photos and videos from the island as they enjoy a relaxed vacation.

Before flying off to Maldives, Kareena launched her book Pregnancy Bible. The book detailed her experiences during pregnancy and motherhood, and also spoke to new mothers about work-life balance.

The book also gave way to a controversy as reports suggested that Kareena had mentioned her son’s name as Jehangir Ali Khan in the book. Trolls reacted on the choice of the name and in a conversation with India Today, Kareena said that she has “no place for negativity” in her life.

Kareena said, “Bollywood celebrities, in every situation, are a soft target. I’m a very positive person. I’m very happy and content and I want to spread positivity. In a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls, I can’t think of any form of negativity. There’s no place for negativity in our lives because look at what the pandemic has taught us. It’s bringing us closer, it has brought the world closer, we have to stand for each other. That’s the way I think, all of us think and I think all of us should think.”