Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’

As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to flail at the box office, Bollywood celebrities have been more vocal about supporting the film, while the boycott calls surrounding the film get louder. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and penned a lengthy and emotional post in support for the film, which was later re-shared by Kareena Kapoor.

Neha wrote, “Laal Singh Chaddha is not a film, it’s magic—a feather that transports you into a world where only goodness exists, truly and purely because its only heart. Aamir Khan is pure genius, every heavy moment made light and every light moment made magical. As I write this, I am getting flashes of some of the scenes and performances…just being an actor is not good enough, you need so much more.” She continued, “I can go on, but not so much as someone from the business, but more as someone from the audience…it’s my humble request, don’t fall for what is said, make time and go watch this piece of art, or should I say piece of my heart…” She ended the note by requesting someone to pass on her message to Aamir Khan and Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was unable to capitalise on the Independence Day holiday and could only earn around Rs 7.8 crore on Monday. The film’s running total now is around Rs 46 crore. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, is also suffering due to the hate campaigns against the film before the release. Netizens dug out an old video of Aamir Khan saying that India is intolerant, which fuelled the anti-Bollywood wave. Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Huma Qureshi have promoted the film on their social media handles, hailing it as a work of art and urging fans to watch the film before deciding. However, the mixed reviews of the film seemed to have been the final nail in the coffin.