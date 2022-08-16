Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’

August 16, 2022 2:21:25 pm
As Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha continues to flail at the box office, Bollywood celebrities have been more vocal about supporting the film, while the boycott calls surrounding the film get louder. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and penned a lengthy and emotional post in support for the film, which was later re-shared by Kareena Kapoor.
Neha wrote, “Laal Singh Chaddha is not a film, it’s magic—a feather that transports you into a world where only goodness exists, truly and purely because its only heart. Aamir Khan is pure genius, every heavy moment made light and every light moment made magical. As I write this, I am getting flashes of some of the scenes and performances…just being an actor is not good enough, you need so much more.” She continued, “I can go on, but not so much as someone from the business, but more as someone from the audience…it’s my humble request, don’t fall for what is said, make time and go watch this piece of art, or should I say piece of my heart…” She ended the note by requesting someone to pass on her message to Aamir Khan and Atul Kulkarni.
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, was unable to capitalise on the Independence Day holiday and could only earn around Rs 7.8 crore on Monday. The film’s running total now is around Rs 46 crore. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, is also suffering due to the hate campaigns against the film before the release. Netizens dug out an old video of Aamir Khan saying that India is intolerant, which fuelled the anti-Bollywood wave. Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Huma Qureshi have promoted the film on their social media handles, hailing it as a work of art and urging fans to watch the film before deciding. However, the mixed reviews of the film seemed to have been the final nail in the coffin.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’
Rajasthan: It’s doubtful Dalit boy beaten for touching water pot of upper-caste people, says BJP MLA
Nitish Kumar Cabinet: Full list of ministers
After several controversies, The Flash actor Ezra Miller seeks help for ‘complex mental health issues’
BTech in Data Science or Computer Science? Experts explain similarities, differences, job prospects
English Premier League, Spanish La Liga & Italian Serie A: Points table and top scorers
Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits
Apple might soon start showing ads in first-party apps
Rafael Nadal to miss Davis Cup group stage against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia, Carlos Alcaraz to lead Spain against Novak Djokovic’s Serbia
Kareena Kapoor spooked after mentalist Suhani Shah correctly guesses identity of her personal guardian angel: ‘This is a horror show’
Two months into new academic year, BMC school students have no uniforms