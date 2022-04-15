Kareena Kapoor shares imperfectly perfect family photo: ‘This is what I got best guys’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to share a family photo from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. The photo isn’t a perfect family photo but shows what goes on behind-the-scenes.

Kareena shared the photo with the caption, “This what trying to get a family picture looks like… Saifu please smile for the picture … Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here… Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar… Click…♥️ And this is what I got best guys ♥️ #The Men of my life#My World♥️ Bhai Ki Shaadi♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s intimate wedding in Mumbai on Thursday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor kneels down for Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony, watch video

Kareena wished Alia and Ranbir on their wedding with an Instagram post which read, “Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt♥️This is what dreams are made of ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor had earlier shared a click with Karan Johar as the two twinned in hues of pink at the white and gold themed wedding. She captioned the photo, “Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha? @karanjohar,” which was a spin on her dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.