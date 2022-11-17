scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from sets of Hansal Mehta’s next, Alia Bhatt says ‘loving these looks’

Kareena Kapoor Khan began the shooting of the film in October this year in London. The film marks the debut of the Heroine actor as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of Hansal Mehta's next. (Photo: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, shared a string of pictures from the sets of her upcoming film with director Hansal Mehta. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the post which she captioned, “Dover Diaries United Kingdom 2022 Always a mood on set.” In the pictures, Kareena could be seen smiling and making funny faces on the sets along with her other co-actors and the director Hansal Mehta.

Soon after the Heroine actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Actor Alia Bhatt commented, “Loving these looks.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Looking fab.” Fans also showered praise.

The Tashan actor began the shooting of the film in October this year in London. Reportedly, the film marks the debut of the Heroine actor as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film.”

Ektaa added, “It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

'Missing' candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

She also wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:15:07 am
