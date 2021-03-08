scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor shares first pic with newborn son on Women’s Day: ‘There’s nothing women can’t do’

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose International Women’s Day to share the first photo of her newborn son on Monday. The actor and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2021 10:49:20 am
kareena kapoor second son first photoKareena Kapoor Khan's second son was born on February 21. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the first photo of her newborn son with Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose International Women’s Day to share the first photo of her newborn son on Monday. The actor, who gave birth to her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, also wrote a message with the photo in which she is seen clasping her baby to her chest.

While the child’s face is not completely showing, it still gave her fans much to cheer about. “There’s nothing women can’t do ❤️❤️. Happy Women’s Day my loves ❤️. #InternationalWomensDay,” the actor wrote.

Kareena and Saif have been tightlipped about the baby and have stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now. They are also parents to 4-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. However, they are often visited by their friends and family, including Kareena’s parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif’s family.

Saif and Kareena also hosted a birthday party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan last week as he turned 20. Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif’s children with his first wife Amrita Singh.

